Patriots release 2021-22 season schedule, including October home game vs. Tom Brady

The Patriots released their schedule for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, which includes games against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers will, of course, be the big draw as Tom Brady makes his return to Foxboro as a reigning Super Bowl champion (again). Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Patriots on Oct. 3.

Cam Newton, meanwhile, will make his first return to Carolina since joining the Patriots last season on Nov. 7.

Here’s the full schedule.

Preseason

Aug. 12: Washington Football Team – 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19: Philadelphia Eagles – 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: New York Giants – 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Sept. 12: Miami Dolphins – 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Sept. 19: @ New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Sept. 26: New Orleans Saints – 1:00 p.m. on FOX

Oct. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Oct. 10: @ Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 17: Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 24: New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 31: @ Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 7: @ Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 14: Cleveland Browns – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 18 (Thursday): @ Atlanta Falcons – 8:20 p.m. on FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Nov. 28: Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 6 (Monday): @ Buffalo Bills – 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 or 19: @ Indianapolis Colts – TBD

Dec. 26: Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Jan. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Jan. 9: @ Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m. on CBS