Patriots release 2021-22 season schedule, including October home game vs. Tom Brady
Cam Newton will also make his first return to North Carolina.
The Patriots released their schedule for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, which includes games against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers will, of course, be the big draw as Tom Brady makes his return to Foxboro as a reigning Super Bowl champion (again). Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Patriots on Oct. 3.
Cam Newton, meanwhile, will make his first return to Carolina since joining the Patriots last season on Nov. 7.
Here’s the full schedule.
Preseason
Aug. 12: Washington Football Team – 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: Philadelphia Eagles – 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: New York Giants – 7:30 p.m.
Regular season
Sept. 12: Miami Dolphins – 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Sept. 19: @ New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Sept. 26: New Orleans Saints – 1:00 p.m. on FOX
Oct. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Oct. 10: @ Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Oct. 17: Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Oct. 24: New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Oct. 31: @ Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Nov. 7: @ Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Nov. 14: Cleveland Browns – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Nov. 18 (Thursday): @ Atlanta Falcons – 8:20 p.m. on FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Nov. 28: Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Dec. 6 (Monday): @ Buffalo Bills – 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 or 19: @ Indianapolis Colts – TBD
Dec. 26: Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Jan. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Jan. 9: @ Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
