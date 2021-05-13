Patriots Morning sports update: Tedy Bruschi discussed how emotions will affect Tom Brady’s Week 4 return to New England "He'll want to crush the New England Patriots." Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after winning the AFC Championship in 2018. AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

The Celtics lost to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, 102-94. Boston will now officially have to go through the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

The Red Sox lost to the Athletics, 4-1.

And the Revolution notched a 1-1 draw at Philadelphia against the Union.

Tedy Bruschi on the Patriots-Buccaneers matchup: With the release of the NFL schedule, fans now know when the Patriots will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the 2021 season.

The game, which will be played in Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m.), brings Brady and the defending champions to Gillette Stadium. The veteran quarterback will face his former coach and team. It’s one of the more anticipated games of the upcoming season.

On a Wednesday segment for “Get Up!”, ESPN’s morning program, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi was asked how emotions might affect the game.

“Emotionally is the right word to describe this,” said Bruschi. “Which one of them do I feel detaches better than the other? For me, it’s Bill Belichick, so for him, emotions won’t be there. But for Tom, it’s just who he is. And throughout the course of the week, he’ll say all the right things and he’ll act the right way, and he’ll get his team to say all the right things too.

“But he can’t contain himself,” Bruschi added. “Those emotions, they’re just a fire in there that he’s always had. He’ll feel it, and he’ll want to crush the New England Patriots. He’ll want to score 30 to 40 points. That’s just who he is, no matter if it’s a divisional rival or it’s his old team. Brady will be emotionally, possibly, out of control at times.”

Bruschi added in a later segment that he believes the Patriots face the most pressure of any NFL team at the start of the season.

“It’s Week 1, I understand that,” Bruschi began. “But still, who won the offseason? And basically it’s the New England Patriots. So many additional pieces that they added not only via the draft but also [the] free agency bonanza that they had. So I want to see if they can put all of those pieces together very quickly and put out a good product that is leaps and bounds better than how they finished last year.”

As for who the starter will be for the Patriots at quarterback, Bruschi agreed that it would be Cam Newton, and not first-round pick Mac Jones.

“Absolutely,” Bruschi said of Newton. “He will be the starter Week 1, and from what I’m hearing, I’m very excited to see Cam in terms of what he can do with who they got for him.”

Will it be Cam Newton or Mac Jones starting Week 1? Bill Belichick said "Cam's our quarterback" until someone beats him out, and Tedy sees Cam at the controls for the opener. pic.twitter.com/V7vi9zdWAg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 13, 2021

Trivia: Tedy Bruschi was selected in the third round of the 1996 draft. What Hall of Famer was also picked in that round?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted out of Chattanooga.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly bought “The TB12 Method“:

James Kaprielian’s dad was at Fenway Park: The 27-year-old Oakland pitcher made his Major League debut on Wednesday. His father, Doug, flew in to be there.

When it's your son's first start, you get a little fired up! pic.twitter.com/T308iBb1cf — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 13, 2021

On this day: In 2013, the Bruins pulled one of the great comebacks in NHL playoff history. Trailing 4-1 late in the third period of Game 7, Boston miraculously scored three goals to force overtime.

With the season on the line, Patrice Bergeron scored to give the Bruins a remarkable 5-4 victory.

The Boston radio call from Dave Goucher remains iconic.

Daily highlight: Matt Chapman could only stare in disbelief after being thrown out at third base by Hunter Renfroe.

One more look:

Trivia answer: Terrell Owens