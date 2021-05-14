Patriots Morning sports update: Mike Tannenbaum explained why a Julio Jones trade makes sense for the Patriots "I think it makes a ton of sense, and it really puts a ribbon on a very aggressive offseason for the Patriots." Julio Jones during Falcons-Broncos game in 2020. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Athletics on Thursday, 8-1. Xander Bogaerts went 3-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

On Friday at 1 p.m., fourth-seeded Boston College women’s lacrosse hosts Fairfield in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Also, the Connecticut Sun begin their new season at 7:30 p.m. against the Atlanta Dream.

And on Saturday, the puck drops on the Bruins-Capitals first round playoff series at 7:15 p.m.

Mike Tannenbaum’s view on Julio Jones and the Patriots: Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum was asked about potential trade destination for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during an ESPN segment on Friday morning.

Jones, 32, has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since being drafted sixth overall by Atlanta in 2011. But a report emerged in April from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that the Falcons might be willing to part with the veteran.

The #Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021

As a result, speculation around a possible Jones deal has continued. And Tannenbaum linked Jones with a team that’s been busy in the 2021 offseason: The Patriots.

“They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed Kendrick Bourne, but the Patriots will be in the playoff hunt. This could possibly put them over the top in winning the division,” Tannenbaum explained.

Longtime NFL writer Peter King wrote in April that a potential trade for Jones could involve a future second-round pick. In Tannenbaum’s view, it’s a deal that would make sense for New England’s 2021 position.

“They could use a frontline No. 1 receiver,” Tannenbaum said of the Patriots. “If Cam Newton’s going to have any chance of taking this team to the playoffs, Julio Jones would certainly help them get there.”

“Nick Saban and Belichick, obviously very close,” Tannenbaum added. “This is one of Nick Saban’s all-time favorite players. I think it makes a ton of sense, and it [would] really put a ribbon on a very aggressive offseason for the Patriots.”

Trivia: Julio Jones was the sixth pick of the 2011 NFL draft. Who did the Patriots select in the first round that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Colorado.

Middle-in fastball against Xander Bogaerts aren’t a great idea:

Jaylen Brown’s injury rehab begins:

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward Jaylen Brown yesterday underwent successful scapholunate reconstruction surgery. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/GPGDR9pE7k — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2021

On this day: In 1965, Carl Yastrzemski went 5-5 with two home runs in a staggeringly impressive day that ended with him hitting for the cycle. Unfortunately for Boston, it wasn’t enough as the Red Sox still lost to the Tigers, 12-8.

Daily highlight: Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran absolutely crushed a 440-foot home run in a Worcester Red Sox win on Thursday.

Duran hits a 95 mph fastball 440' pic.twitter.com/F7NC4NHceC — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 14, 2021

Trivia answer: Nate Solder