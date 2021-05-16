Patriots Get a first look at Mac Jones and other rookies at Patriots practice The Patriots held rookie camp this weekend. Mac Jones holds a team jersey after the New England Patriots selected him with the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft. Steve Luciano/AP

Mac Jones’s tenure as a Patriot has officially started.

The first-round draft pick was in attendance for Patriots rookie camp this weekend, which started Friday and is scheduled to conclude Sunday. While the camp was closed from the media and the public, the Patriots offered a look at Jones and some of the other rookies participating at camp.

Pictured along with Jones are defensive tackle Christian Barmore (selected by the Patriots in the second round), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (selected in the fourth round), and wide receiver Tre Nixon (selected in the seventh round).

The rookie minicamp is just one of the many offseason workout programs for the Patriots this spring. Even though Patriots players released a statement in April saying that “many” players would skip the voluntary program, roughly 50 veteran players have attended it, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots’ offseason schedule continues later in May, with OTAs beginning on May 24. OTAs will also be held on May 25 and 27 as well as June 1, 3-4, 7-8, and 10-11. Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 15-17.

The start date for training camp has yet to have been announced. Training camp usually commences roughly 14 days prior to the first preseason game. The Patriots kick-off the preseason on Aug. 12, when they host the Washington Football team.