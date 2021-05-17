Patriots Matthew Judon takes swipe at Tom Brady, says he’s excited to play with ‘Super Cam’ Newton in Bleacher Report AMA Judon called Brady the "toughest" quarterback to sack in the NFL -- but only because he gets away with breaking the rules. Matthew Judon pursues Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. Nick Wass/AP

New Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon seems to be getting into the spirit of the upcoming rivalry game between New England and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few months early.

Judon threw a backhanded compliment toward the legendary former Patriots passer while praising the team’s current quarterback and coach in a Bleacher Report interview Monday.

The former Ravens outside linebacker, who signed a four-year, $54 million contract with New England this spring, took on a variety of questions from Twitter in the “Ask Me Anything”-style format.

One of them posed the question, “Which QB was the toughest to sack? Which was your favorite to sack?”

As far as “favorite to sack,” that honor goes to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Rothlisberger, whom Judon squared off against for five years as a member of the rival Baltimore Ravens.

But toughest? That would be Brady, though not necessarily for a good reason (according to Judon anyway).

“Tom Brady is the toughest just because he intentionally grounds the ball every time. Every time I’m about to get a sack on him, he throws the ball away,” he said.

He’ll get his chance to prove he can get to Brady in prime time this year when the quarterback faces Judon and the Patriots in Week 4.

On the other hand, Judon had kinder words for members of his new squad, including coach Bill Belichick: “He a really cool guy, he’s down to earth and he knows a lot of football.”

And as is apparently common in the Patriots’ locker room, the recently signed free agent also had glowing words for quarterback Cam Newton, who goes into this season as New England’s presumed starter.

“Super Cam, excited to play with him,” Judon said. “Growing up watching what he did in college to becoming an NFL MVP and leading his team to the Super Bowl (in 2015). They barely lost. What he meant for QBs at the time, it was just incredible what he did.”

Now he’ll get a front-row seat to see if Newton can recapture that form and lead the Patriots back to the postseason.