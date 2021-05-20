Patriots Mac Jones or Cam Newton: Julian Edelman weighs in on the Patriots’ quarterback battle "The young gun is there, little Mac Attack." Mac Jones will compete with Cam Newton as the Patriots starting QB. Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Julian Edelman insists he’s done playing football, but he still has thoughts on the Patriots.

In an appearance on Michael Irvin’s podcast, Edelman suggested first-round pick Mac Jones — who the Patriots picked up at No. 15 in the NFL Draft — might beat out Cam Newton for the starting role.

“Cam works hard. Now we gotta see if he can work smart, in the right areas, and if he does that he’s gonna give himself an opportunity to do well,” Edelman said. “But he’s also gonna have to beat out the young gun. Because the young gun is there, little Mac Attack.

“This kid, you know, that’s a first round draft pick. That’s like a real first-round draft pick.”

After he was selected by the Patriots in the 2021 draft, Jones was asked about learning from Newton, who joined the Patriots last year after Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Cam’s awesome, and I’ve only heard great things when talking to people that I know from the Patriots about how great of a guy he is and how much everyone loves him,” Jones said. “He just has fun with it, and I do too, so hopefully, we can kind of have fun together and I’ll help him out.

“It’s his show, and I’m just there to support him and then kind of just help out the team in whatever way I can.”

After the draft, Belichick made it clear the starting job will initially belong to Newton.

“Right now, Mac just has a lot of learning ahead of him,” Belichick said. “I know he’s very anxious to get going on it and get started.”