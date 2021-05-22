Patriots Patriots have reportedly had ‘internal discussions’ about acquiring Julio Jones The Falcons have reportedly listened to trade offers for their star wide receiver. Julio Jones has a knack for overpowering defenders. Danny Karnik/AP Photo

The Patriots have had “internal discussions” about acquiring superstar wide receiver Julio Jones, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Jones, 32, is widely considered one of the game’s most explosive players and has been named to seven Pro Bowls in his 10-year career with the Atlanta Falcons.

His name has been mentioned frequently in trade talks of late as the Falcons consider reshaping their organization. Giardi said he can’t speak to what Jones wants, but he does know Jones is on the Patriots’ radar.

“The seriousness of those discussions weren’t made known to me so I shall not speculate,” Giardi said.

Atlanta could save over $15 million by releasing or trading Jones before June 2. He dealt with hamstring trouble this past season but has otherwise been durable throughout his career.

According to Steve Wyche of NFL.com, the Falcons have listened to trade offers for Jones and will continue to do so.

The Patriots brought in Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith as pass-catchers, but adding Jones would be pivotal and could potentially vault them back into contention in the AFC.