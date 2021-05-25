Patriots Analyst says Julio Jones would ‘very much’ welcome a trade to Patriots Analyst Chris Simms reports the Falcons receiver would welcome trades to New England or the Tennessee Titans. Julio Jones. Danny Karnik/AP

Since Julio Jones’s trade demands were publicized, everyone from fans to betting odds-makers have linked the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver to the New England Patriots.

A new report from analyst Chris Simms might have just skipped fanning the flames to full-on dousing them with lighter fluid.

Simms told NBC Sports’s Pro Football Talk that Jones reportedly has two teams on his mind.

Guess which team is on that list?

“I was told by someone that the Titans and the Patriots are very much on his radar,” he said. “So, that’s someone I trust that has a little knowledge on the matter. We’ll see where that goes.”

Simms’s word is little more than a rumor at this point — unless we begin hearing something similar from more than one source. But it also follows reports from NBC Sports Boston that Jones would like to play with current Patriots quarterback Cam Newton — a former division rival of his.

Furthermore, the Patriots are among the teams in the league that have the cap space available to absorb Jones’s $15.3 million in guaranteed money next year.

Falcons could have gotten second-round pick for Julio Jones while also unloading his full salary before the draft. Now? They may have a hard time pulling that off. https://t.co/7Swp6C00nV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 25, 2021

New England has reportedly had internal discussions about trading for Jones, though Simms said he hasn’t heard of any official trade offers between the two teams.

If nothing else, it appears Julio Jones has taken a fancy to the Patriots. As June 2 draws closers and the Falcons might feel more inclined to offload Jones, we’ll see if Bill Belichick shares the feeling.