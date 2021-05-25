Patriots Trent Brown supports a possible Patriots trade for Julio Jones Brown isn't the only NFL player to make his feelings known. Julio Jones. AP

At least one player in the New England Patriots’ locker room is on board with a trade for Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones.

Patriots tackle Trent Brown tweeted at Falcons wide receiver Jones Monday, punctuating his message with a double exclamation point emoji.

Come be a PATRIOT‼️ @juliojones_11 — Trent Brown (@Trent) May 24, 2021

Of course, the decision to potentially come to New England and play for the Patriots isn’t entirely up to Jones, who has three years and $38.3 million left on his deal with the Falcons. As the Globe’s Ben Volin explains, the Falcons will likely wait until after June 1 to trade Jones because it helps their salary cap situation, and only 9 or 10 teams look like they’ll have room to add him. The money remaining on Jones’s contract will be a factor in what kind of return the Falcons can get for the 32-year-old.

But Jones himself appears to want out of Atlanta. Speaking to FS1’s Shannon Sharpe on Monday, Jones said of the Falcons, “I’m outta there, man,” though it was unclear if he knew he was on camera at the time.

The Patriots’ Brown is certainly not the only NFL player who would like the chance to play with Jones, and New England will have plenty of competition even if they do pursue a trade for Jones, who has 60 receiving touchdowns in 135 career games. Also on Monday, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a photo of himself, A.J. Green, and former Cowboys star Michael Irvin taken at the 2016 Pro Bowl.

Overtures for Jones’s services should continue so long as his future in Atlanta appears uncertain.