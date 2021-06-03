Patriots Brian Belichick was asked if he’s seen any ‘let up’ in his father’s day-to-day commitment to coaching "He's all over it." Stephen Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick (right), the sons of Bill Belichick, smile and point to some friends in the stands before Super Bowl LII in 2018. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In attempting to predict how much longer 69-year-old Bill Belichick might continue to coach, two of the Patriots’ assistants are uniquely positioned to assess the subject.

Both of Belichick’s sons, Brian and Stephen, are on staff for New England. Brian coaches the safeties while Stephen coaches the outside linebackers.

On Thursday — with the team’s offseason workouts ongoing — Patriots coaches spoke to the media. Brian was asked about his father’s future by WEEI’s Andy Hart, and if he’s seen any “let up” in Bill’s commitment to coaching.

“Certainly not,” Brian responded. “He’s all over it. No, I definitely haven’t seen any let-up. He’s as committed to this team as anyone in the organization, and that’s why he’s such a great leader to follow at the head of it. We all know he sets the standard that we all try to live up to.”

“And he has a high standard,” added Brian, “for himself and for everyone on the team, players and coaches. But the standard he has for himself is what sets everyone else to try to follow it, and it’s been the same ever since I’ve known him. It’s the same this year.”

The Patriots’ head coach has been in his role since 2000. He’s currently the longest tenured head coach in the NFL.