Patriots Cam Newton reportedly didn't break hand at Friday's practice Newton left practice early after suffering an injury on his right hand.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who left Friday’s OTA practice due to an injury on his right hand, doesn’t have a broken bone in his throwing hand, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported.

While the hand isn’t broken, Newton is still undergoing tests on it, a source told Guregian.

Newton appeared to suffer the injury when he hit his right hand on a teammate’s hand while he was throwing. The play was Newton’s third throw during an 11-on-11 session, in which he attempted to throw a deep ball to Nelson Agholor that was short, per Boston.com’s Khari Thompson.

Newton participated in positional drills shortly later, but after throwing a corner route, he went to team trainers and doctors to have them look at his hand, Thompson reported.

Newton appeared to be stretching out his thumb while he sat out the remainder of practice, according to several reporters at Friday’s practice. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, owner Robert Kraft, and several receivers all checked on Newton’s hand during practice.

This offseason marks Newton’s first full offseason in New England after not signing with the team until July 2020 prior to last season. Despite Newton’s lackluster 2020 campaign and the Patriots selecting Mac Jones in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has stated that Newton is still the team’s starting quarterback.

Newton re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal in March.