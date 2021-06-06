Patriots Patriots reportedly had ‘initial interest’ in Julio Jones trade but passed due to asking price Jones was traded to the Titans on Sunday. Julio Jones is headed to Tennessee. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

The Patriots ultimately opted not to trade for former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, as Atlanta dealt Jones to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Falcons acquired a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Jones, while Tennessee sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to Atlanta along with Jones.

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots had “initial interest” in Jones early in the process but were unwilling to meet Atlanta’s price point, opting instead to wait and see whether Jones’ market came down at all.

I believe the Patriots had some initial interest in Julio Jones very early in the process, but the price point was going to have to change, either with trade compensation or the Falcons eating money. It didn’t, and they moved on. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 6, 2021

WCVB’s Christopher Gasper added that the Patriots wanted to pursue Jones on their terms, rather than allowing the market to determine Jones’ trade value while wondering whether Bill Belichick might be more amenable to dealing major value for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Titans are excited to acquire Jones, per GM Jon Robinson.

“He’s big, he’s fast, he’s tough, he’s great with the ball in his hands, a willing blocker. I think a lot of things that we ask of our receivers … get open, catch and block – he certainly checks those boxes and has done it at a high level in the National Football League,” Robinson told reporters on Sunday, per ESPN.

Jones finished with 51 receptions and 771 yards in nine games last season. He suffered a hamstring strain and missed the last four games of the season.