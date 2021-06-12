Patriots Patriots rookie Rhamondre Stevenson details his approach: ‘I’m just taking it all in.’ “This is what I dreamed of since I was about 7 years old." Rhamondre Stevenson is eager to learn as much as possible as a rookie. Alonzo Adams/AP File Photo

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has heard people compare his style of play to LeGarrette Blount’s. He appreciates the praise, but he doesn’t think he’s earned it so early in his career.

“I’m very familiar with LeGarrette Blount,” Stevenson told reporters. “He’s one of my favorite players to ever play the position, but I don’t think I’m really at that level yet. I’m still a rookie. I haven’t played any games in the NFL.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss said Stevenson’s size is obvious, and it looks like he can catch the ball and thrive on special teams as well. He said he expects him to run some people over when pads enter the picture.

Stevenson, a 6-foot, 246-pound “battering ram” and fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma, started out as a zero-star recruit who initially competed at the JUCO level.

He’s already come a long way throughout his career, but he believes he still has plenty of room to grow.

“I take pride in trying to be a very versatile player,” Stevenson said. “I’m learning how to do every one of those phases even better than I do now.”

Stevenson said his focus is on being a sponge and soaking up as much information as possible. He’s turning to fellow running backs Damien Harris, Sony Michel, and James White, among others, as he learns how to adjust to NFL life on and off the field.

He said there’s a lot more to process than at the college level, and it’s important to master the playbook quickly to avoid falling behind. Stevenson called offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels “a genius” and said he’s focused on putting plenty of effort into grasping every concept.

The grind is all worth it as he tries to turn the goal he set out for himself years ago into a reality.

“This is what I dreamed of since I was about 7 years old,” Stevenson said. “It’s an awesome feeling being around all these pros, being around so many great players. I’m just taking it all in.”