Bill Belichick’s mood during Monday morning’s media session with reporters seemed a bit stormier than usual with the first day of mandatory minicamp set to begin later in the morning.

The skies outside and a key absence might have something to do with that.

Monday’s first mandatory minicamp practice is set to take place amid rainy conditions after three fair and sunny days during the media’s access to OTAs.

The difference here, of course, is that this is supposed to be the first time the entire team takes the practice field together.

Belichick hinted that the weather may have affected travel plans for some players. But he declined to say anyone who missed Monday’s practice would be listed as an excused absence.

“Today’s the first day. They just got in here a little while ago,” he said. “I’m not sure if everybody is here. We didn’t take attendance at the meeting. But we’ll find out who’s here and who isn’t soon enough.”

In particular, Belichick noted he did not know for certain if All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore is with the team before practice.

But a report from the Boston Globe’s Jim Mcbride indicates the cornerback would not present for the first day of camp after having been the subject of offseason trade rumors and seeking a new contract.

That might be part of what Belichick meant he suggested he expects to have a “mostly full roster” for mandatory minicamp.

On a more positive note, the coach expressed some optimism that Cam Newton would be back at practice Monday.

The veteran quarterback reportedly returned to the final day of OTAs on Friday and threw a few passes. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Newton should handle his full workload of reps this week and presumably resume his spot as the Patriots’ top quarterback.

“He practiced last week, and I’d expect him this week too,” Belichick said.