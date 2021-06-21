Patriots Tom Brady on unnamed team that didn’t sign him: ‘You’re sticking with that motherf—–?’ Fans really want to know who "that motherf-----" is. Tom Brady made waves on a recent promo of "The Shop." Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady seems to have a long memory, and one anonymous NFL team, in particular, seems to have drawn his ire when it opted to stick with its own quarterback instead of pursuing him in free agency.

On Monday, HBO’s show “The Shop” — a TV venture produced by LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter — tweeted a promo of its new season in which Brady called out the anonymous team.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady says in the promo. “I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf—–?”

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”@TomBrady kept receipts on his free agency 🤐 @brgridiron#TheShopHBO premieres Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lDW8ywrLLP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

Brady might be referring to one of several teams. The Titans, Chargers, Bears, and Rams all reportedly pursued him, in addition to the Patriots and Buccaneers. Brady reportedly gave serious consideration to both the Chargers and the Bears.

But which team spurned him in favor of its own quarterback? Perhaps the most likely candidate, as several observers noted on Twitter, might be Brady’s hometown team: The San Francisco 49ers, who employ Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo, of course, was poised to be Brady’s successor in New England before the Patriots traded him to the 49ers for a second-round pick.

Two most likely candidates to have been the MFer in question … Jimmy G. or Fitz

After Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl victory at age 43 with the Buccaneers last season, one thing is likely: Whichever team chose that motherf—– over Brady regrets its choice.

The Shop debuts Friday at 9:30 p.m. on HBO Max, with Carter, Brady, Kid Cudi, Chelsea Handler, Draymond Green, and the SpringHill Company’s chief marketing officer Paul Rivera.