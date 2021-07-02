Patriots Stephon Gilmore has reportedly not ‘expected to be traded’ by the Patriots during the offseason Stephon Gilmore in November, 2020. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The ongoing saga over whether or not the Patriots will still have cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the roster at the start of the 2021 season has its latest update.

A wide range of offseason reports about Gilmore and New England have emerged since the end of the 2020 season. One in March claimed it was a “foregone conclusion” that the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year would be traded. Quickly, those reports were walked back, but only to ramp back up again at the potential of the Patriots trading up in the draft (with Gilmore included as a part of the prospective deal).

Advertisement:

But after a draft-day trade didn’t materialize, the signs have continued to point towards Gilmore’s return to play in New England in 2021. Even amid a minicamp holdout, the 30-year-old’s position in negotiating a new contract with the Patriots’ front office hasn’t (and reportedly isn’t likely to become) “acrimonious.”

The newest update came from ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

“The Patriots and Gilmore know they can intensify contract talks sometime in the next few weeks,” said Fowler. “And I’m told that Gilmore has largely not expected to be traded throughout this process because he knows the Patriots have made moves with Gilmore in mind.

Advertisement:

“They haven’t gotten a cornerback to replace him,” Fowler noted. “And as one source told me, ‘Do the Patriots really want to go into Week 4 against Tom Brady without their top cornerback?’ And so things are slow right now, but I expect those sides to ramp up negotiations sometime before training camp.”

Gilmore is currently set to play on the final year of a five-year deal worth $65 million. But because of the specifics of the contract, he is set to make $7.7 million in 2021, far lower than the current salaries of some of the league’s other top cornerbacks (a fact which he recently acknowledged on Twitter).