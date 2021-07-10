Patriots Matt Cassel explained why Bill Belichick is ‘not blinking an eye’ at Stephon Gilmore’s contract situation "It's a waiting game now." Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and cornerback Stephon Gilmore stand on the field as the team warms up. Elise Amendola/AP Photo

As cornerback Stephon Gilmore makes it clear that he wants what he’s worth, many are anxious to see how his contract situation plays out and where he ends up next season.

One person who is likely unfazed by the commotion – according to former Patriots quarterback and current NBC Sports Boston analyst Matt Cassel – is head coach Bill Belichick.

“At the end of the day, the way the Patriots do business, Bill Belichick’s not blinking an eye,” Cassel said Friday on Early Edition. “He’s looking at Stephon Gilmore, he understands the situation that he’s in. He’s not in a power position by any means. He’s on the last year of his contract coming off an injury.”

Advertisement:

Cassel said that because of the way the CBA is set up, and the fines that Gilmore will incur if he stays out, “it’s a waiting game now.”

"The way the Patriots do business… Belichick's not blinking an eye [at Gilmore situation]"



Matt Cassel shares his thoughts on Stephon Gilmore's contract dispute pic.twitter.com/xDOjqoyO9T — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 9, 2021

He said from Belichick’s perspective, it makes sense to see if Gilmore is willing to lose a lot of money or come back and be on the team. Last month, Belichick said he didn’t expect Gilmore to be there for mandatory minicamp, which he wasn’t.

Gilmore, 30, is currently slated to earn about $7 million in 2021. He told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he’s not looking to push for a trade and is hopeful the two parties can find some common ground.

I just got off the phone with #Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore. On his contract situation: "I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out. Every player should be paid what they're worth. That’s just how it is." He told me he's not looking to push for a trade adding…[Cont] 1/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 9, 2021

“Every player should be paid what they’re worth,” Gilmore told Anderson. “That’s just how it is.”

Advertisement:

Training camp is set to begin July 28.