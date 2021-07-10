Get the latest Boston sports news
As cornerback Stephon Gilmore makes it clear that he wants what he’s worth, many are anxious to see how his contract situation plays out and where he ends up next season.
One person who is likely unfazed by the commotion – according to former Patriots quarterback and current NBC Sports Boston analyst Matt Cassel – is head coach Bill Belichick.
“At the end of the day, the way the Patriots do business, Bill Belichick’s not blinking an eye,” Cassel said Friday on Early Edition. “He’s looking at Stephon Gilmore, he understands the situation that he’s in. He’s not in a power position by any means. He’s on the last year of his contract coming off an injury.”
Cassel said that because of the way the CBA is set up, and the fines that Gilmore will incur if he stays out, “it’s a waiting game now.”
He said from Belichick’s perspective, it makes sense to see if Gilmore is willing to lose a lot of money or come back and be on the team. Last month, Belichick said he didn’t expect Gilmore to be there for mandatory minicamp, which he wasn’t.
Gilmore, 30, is currently slated to earn about $7 million in 2021. He told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he’s not looking to push for a trade and is hopeful the two parties can find some common ground.
“Every player should be paid what they’re worth,” Gilmore told Anderson. “That’s just how it is.”
Training camp is set to begin July 28.
