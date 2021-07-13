Patriots Cassius Marsh says Patriots treat their players ‘like crap’ The former linebacker said the team doesn't get a lunch period. Cassius Marsh ripped the Patriots in a podcast, saying they treat players "like crap." AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Cassius Marsh hides it well, but he didn’t enjoy being a member of the Patriots.

In an appearance on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with comedian Tom Segura released on Tuesday, the linebacker gave his former team their due, but he once again called out the legendary “Patriot Way” for how the team treats players.

“The Patriot Way is extremely impressive,” Marsh said. “They work day-in and day-out. The work ethic over there, what they instill, is pretty legendary.

“But they also treat players like crap. You don’t have a lunch period. You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings. And they’re like five to ten-minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put it in a cup and crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. There’s no fun.”

Advertisement:

Marsh added that he is one of the most hated former Patriots, “top five, at least.”

“Here’s the thing: Over there, nobody says anything publicly because they have won so many championships,” Marsh said. “So you don’t want to upset the fan base because after you win a Super Bowl, you can get paid for signings in New England for the rest of your life because you’re a Super Bowl champ.”

In 2018, after joining the 49ers, Marsh told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch he didn’t enjoy the legendary “Patriot Way.”

“They asked me to do a bunch of stuff that I had never done: covering running backs and receivers and basically almost never rushing the passer, which is what I did in playing defensive line,” Marsh said at the time. “I confronted [Belichick] about all the things that were going on. I won’t get into detail, but it was B.S. things they were doing. I just wasn’t a fan.”