Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
In another sign that life is nearing a new pandemic normal, the New England Patriots are bringing joint practices back in the 2021 preseason.
The team announced Tuesday they will take part in joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the preseason game between the two teams on Thursday, Aug. 19.
The teams will practice together in Philadelphia — the site of the exhibition game — Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The practice times and potential for fan attendance have yet to be determined.
The Patriots will also host the New York Giants in Foxborough for another set of joint practices before the final preseason game on Sunday, August 29.
This year’s joint sessions will be the first for Bill Belichick’s squad since 2019 when the team visited the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions during the preseason.
The NFL prohibited joint practices in 2020 and canceled all preseason games due to COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic.
The Patriots have linked up with the Eagles for preseason practices in the past, traveling to Philadelphia for joint sessions in 2013 before hosting the Eagles at home in 2014.
Practice sessions like these introduce an extra level of competition than what’s offered simply going against teammates, which could be of particular interest as the Patriots potentially try to choose between Cam Newton and Mac Jones for the starting quarterback job.
This matchup serves as a homecoming of sorts for both Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor, who each began their NFL careers and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.