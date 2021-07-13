Patriots Patriots announce joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles during training camp The Patriots will travel to Philadelphia for two days of joint practices before the teams play each other in a preseason game. Sony Michel of the Patriots runs Philadelphia Eagles during a 2019 game. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In another sign that life is nearing a new pandemic normal, the New England Patriots are bringing joint practices back in the 2021 preseason.

The team announced Tuesday they will take part in joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the preseason game between the two teams on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The teams will practice together in Philadelphia — the site of the exhibition game — Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The practice times and potential for fan attendance have yet to be determined.

The Patriots will also host the New York Giants in Foxborough for another set of joint practices before the final preseason game on Sunday, August 29.

This year’s joint sessions will be the first for Bill Belichick’s squad since 2019 when the team visited the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions during the preseason.

The NFL prohibited joint practices in 2020 and canceled all preseason games due to COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic.

The Patriots have linked up with the Eagles for preseason practices in the past, traveling to Philadelphia for joint sessions in 2013 before hosting the Eagles at home in 2014.

Practice sessions like these introduce an extra level of competition than what’s offered simply going against teammates, which could be of particular interest as the Patriots potentially try to choose between Cam Newton and Mac Jones for the starting quarterback job.

This matchup serves as a homecoming of sorts for both Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor, who each began their NFL careers and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.