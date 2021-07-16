Patriots Julian Edelman jokingly asks LeBron James for a spot on the Tune Squad "Space Jam: A New Legacy" opened in theaters on Friday. Julian Edelman wants to try a different sport. Charles Krupa

After retiring from football in April, Julian Edelman has his eyes set on joining another squad.

The former Patriots receiver let LeBron James know that he’s available to join the Tune Squad.

“I’ll run point @KingJames,” Edelman wrote in a tweet with a picture of him photoshopped in a Tune Squad jersey alongside several Looney Tunes characters.

James didn’t take long to respond to Edelman’s ask.

“HAHA!! All yours JE! You got it,” James wrote back in a tweet.

HAHA!! All yours JE! You got it https://t.co/vEjqn4mQgM — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2021

Of course, the Tune Squad is part of the “Space Jam” franchise, which opened up in theaters on Friday, with James starring. While Edelman isn’t in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” several NBA stars such as Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, and Anthony Davis are in the film. WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike also have roles in the movie.

As for Edelman’s next chapter, he’s shot down rumors of him reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay multiple times. Instead, Edelman signed a deal with ViacomCBS to be a panelist on “Inside the NFL.” His production company, Coast Productions, will also work with ViacomCBS to produce films and television programs.