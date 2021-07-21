Patriots Patriots officially sign Christian Barmore to complete rookie contracts Barmore's four-year deal is worth about $8.5 million Christian Barmore. Matthew Hinton/AP

The Patriots’ 2021 rookie class is now officially in the fold.

Christian Barmore’s agent Nicole Lynn announced the second-round pick signed his rookie contract today. The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman is represented by Klutch Sports and was the last first-year Patriot to ink his deal.

The four-year deal will be worth about $8.5 million with a $3.5 million signing bonus, according to Over The Cap.

Barmore’s signing comes with Patriots rookies having already reported to training camp, undergoing their second day of summer work.

On the rookies’ first day of camp, the team signed third-round Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins — the only other rookie that remained unsigned heading into camp besides Barmore. Perkins’s deal is worth about $4.8 million over his first four seasons.

Advertisement:

First-round quarterback Mac Jones agreed to terms with the team earlier this month for $15.6 million (fully guaranteed) over four years with a fifth-year option built in.

This is what Mac Jones' deal looks like. It is fully guaranteed. https://t.co/JXm4v5ISyk pic.twitter.com/mOT7pwvPWt — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space=$12,220,514 (@patscap) July 21, 2021

The rookies will get their first taste of real NFL preseason starting next Wednesday when training camp opens.