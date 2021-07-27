Patriots Dan Orlovsky explained why the Patriots’ offense will fit Mac Jones’s ‘strength’ "Mac Jones will be their starting quarterback." Mac Jones at Patriots minicamp in June. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

With Patriots training camp set to get underway on July 28, one of the central storylines will be the quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

Newton, 32, is the returning starter. Jones, 22, enters the NFL as New England’s 2021 first-round pick, having won a national championship with Alabama a season ago.

While there’s an expectation that Newton will show an improved version of his 2020 performance (in which the Patriots slumped to a non-playoff season for the first time in more than a decade), Jones is seen as the long-term answer.

On an episode of ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Tuesday, former NFL quarterback (now a football analyst) Dan Orlovsky explained why he thinks Jones will be the starter.

“This offense for New England is going to be one, run-oriented, and then two, great on third down, efficiency on third down,” said Orlovsky. “That will be a Mac Jones strength.”

Newton, however, could still feature for the Patriots, given his versatility.

“Now, I do see them taking a package for Cam Newton and having him be a big part of their offense,” Orlovsky added. “Situational stuff, third downs they can utilize quarterback runs, 11-on-11 football, red zone 11-on-11 football. Also, with the ability that he can still throw the ball. But Mac Jones will be their starting quarterback.”

The Patriots’ first training camp practice on Wednesday is open to the public. Gates open for fans at 8:30 a.m. Several additional practices will also be open for attendance.