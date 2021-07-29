Patriots Bill Belichick says Jarrett Stidham will ‘miss a little time’ "We just thought it would be good to have another quarterback actively participating in camp." Jarrett Stidham during Patriots minicamp in 2021. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke to reporters on Thursday, confirming that quarterback Jarrett Stidham is out.

Asked about the team’s decision to claim quarterback Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Packers, Belichick cited Stidham as part of the reason.

“We just thought it would be good to have another quarterback actively participating in camp,” Belichick explained. “Jarrett Stidham will miss a little time, so we brought Jake in here.”

Stidham, 24, is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury that could require surgery.

Dolegala, who is also 24, enters his second stint in New England. He previously signed with the Patriots’ practice squad in Sept. 2020, and signed a futures contract in early 2021. He was cut after the team drafted Mac Jones.