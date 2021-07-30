Patriots N’Keal Harry isn’t ‘worried about anything trade-wise’ following trade request Harry's agent went public with a trade request earlier in July. N'Keal Harry is still practicing with the Patriots after requesting a trade.

Earlier in July, N’Keal Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, shared that his client wasn’t OK with how things are going in New England and requested that the Patriots trade Harry.

Harry had a different tone on how he feels about playing with the Patriots when speaking about his situation following Friday’s training camp practice.

“I’m a Patriot right now. I’m very OK with being a Patriot,” Harry told reporters in his first comments since his trade request became public.

“Right now I’m at a New England Patriots training camp and I’m just trying to make sure I can do everything I can to fit in with my teammates and do anything I can to help this team win.”

Harry didn’t deny that he made a trade request and deferred to asking the details of his request to his agent. Harry also said things aren’t awkward “at all” between him and Bill Belichick or his Patriots teammates.

When asked, Harry didn’t provide a reason as to why he requested a trade, saying “Right now I’m really not worried about anything trade-wise.”

However, those who have followed the Patriots the last two seasons could see why Harry might want to leave. The Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick has fallen short of the expectations first-round players face. Harry’s caught just 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons, getting outplayed by receivers such as DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, and others who were drafted after him.

The underwhelming play of Harry and the rest of the Patriots’ receiving corps led to New England making several splashy signings at receiver and tight end this offseason. While incoming veterans like Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith could make it harder for Harry to get targets, Harry isn’t viewing it that way.

“I was actually excited,” Harry said when asked if the signings discouraged him. “Adding players like that, they’re great players, so adding players like that is just going to help this team.”

With training camp underway, Harry faces the possibility of getting buried in the depth chart if the Patriots decide to keep him. Harry believes he’s ” gotten off to a pretty good start” in training camp after working on his mobility this offseason.

“I feel like the past couple years I’ve been focusing on playing so big and just trying to just play big. I feel like I lost a little of my wiggle,” Harry said. “So this past offseason [getting my mobility back] is what I focused on a lot. A lot of agility drills and stuff like that just to try to get that wiggle back.”

“I’ve been stretching a lot more, trying to work on my mobility with stretching and everything and it’s going well so far,” Harry added.

With his future in New England in question, partly because of his demands, Harry would “absolutely” still like to be with the Patriots when training camp ends.

“I just feel like I can really help this team win and I feel like I can have a big role within this team,” Harry said.