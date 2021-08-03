Patriots Julian Edelman mocks Tom Brady’s high fives in birthday post Brady turned 44 on Tuesday. Julian Edelman teased Tom Brady on the quarterback's birthday. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

While Tom Brady is celebrating his second birthday since leaving New England, the 44-year-old is still receiving birthday wishes from former Patriots teammates.

Julian Edelman was one of several athletes across the sports world to wish Brady a happy birthday. He took the opportunity to poke fun at the man from whom he used to catch passes, posting a video of all the times Brady was left hanging while trying to get a high five from a teammate.

“Will someone give my friend @TomBrady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD bubs,” Edelman wrote in a tweet with the video.

Will someone give my friend @TomBrady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD bubs 🎂 pic.twitter.com/piYqxkZKQF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 3, 2021

Tuesday’s social media post was just the latest of several posts Brady and Edelman have had about the other throughout the NFL’s offseason. In July, Brady posted a video of him throwing to three kids in Montana, jokingly calling them Edelman, Wes Welker, and Danny Amendola.

Brady also sent out a heartfelt message to Edelman on Instagram when the wide receiver announced his retirement from football in April. Weeks later, Brady teased Edelman that he was actually retiring so he could leave New England to join him in Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Edelman sent out several congratulatory messages to Brady during his latest Super Bowl run.

Brady celebrated his 44th birthday by taking the day off from Buccaneers training camp, but still attended practice.