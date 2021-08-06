Patriots Peyton Manning says Tom Brady attending his Hall of Fame induction ceremony ‘means a lot’ "I'm not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that." Tom Brady and Peyton Manning after the AFC Championship in January, 2016. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

The Red Sox lost to the Tigers 8-1 on Thursday. It’s Boston’s sixth loss in seven games.

At the Olympics, April Ross and Alix Klineman won gold in women’s beach volleyball. Legendary track and field star Allyson Felix won a bronze medal in the 400-meter, tying Carl Lewis’s U.S. record with 10 career medals in track and field.

Both U.S. women’s volleyball and basketball advanced to their respective gold medal games. And tonight, U.S. men’s basketball (including Jayson Tatum) plays France in the Olympic final, attempting to win a fourth consecutive gold medal of their own.

One of the more dramatic wins for Team USA came with Gable Steveson’s buzzer-beater to win gold in wrestling:

Peyton Manning on Tom Brady attending his Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Though they formed one of the more competitive quarterback rivalries in NFL history, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning managed to develop a friendship over the years.

And with Manning receiving his induction in the Hall of Fame this weekend, Brady will be there in person. According to Manning, Brady will sit among former rivals.

“I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that,” Manning joked. “But that means a lot, that he’s taking the time.”

Brady will be joined by his Buccaneers coach, Bruce Arians, who was once Manning’s quarterback coach.

“People that have been a part of my football journey, for them to take the time to fly here to Canton to be here for this ceremony really means a lot,” said Manning. “I look forward to celebrating with them.”

Bruins 2020 draft pick Trevor Kuntar is drawing praise at the team’s developmental camp:

On this day: In 1989, the Red Sox retired Carl Yastrzemski’s No. 8 in a ceremony at Fenway Park.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Diana Taurasi turned up the style for an assist to fellow University of Connecticut graduate Breanna Stewart during the U.S. victory over Serbia in the Olympic semifinals.