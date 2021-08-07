Patriots Promising Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan reportedly tears ACL, will miss entire season Bill Belichick praised him earlier this week. Raekwon McMillan started strong this preseason. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who had impressed early in training camp, reportedly tore his ACL during a recent practice and will miss the entire season.

NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news Saturday afternoon, and PFF’s Doug Kyed confirmed the report.

Fellow NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi reported that McMillan was injured Tuesday on the first day of pads.

McMillan was injured on the first day of pads. He had opened some eyes as a potential cover LB. Tough break. #Patriots https://t.co/Wtgvk336Is — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 7, 2021

McMillan, 25, also tore his other ACL at the start of his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised McMillan earlier this week.

“He’s done a really good job,” Belichick said at the time. “I’ve been very impressed with his intelligence, his work ethic. He’s locked in every day. He works extremely hard, both on and off the field.”

Bill Belichick has been "impressed" with newcomer Raekwon McMillan during Patriots Training Camp.#Patriots | https://t.co/PsDIkSSy3F pic.twitter.com/F4VCcYt6WD — NESN (@NESN) August 2, 2021

The former second-round pick and Ohio State standout was competing for a roster spot in New England and emerging as a candidate to earn some playing time after the Patriots signed him on a one-year deal this offseason.

He started all 16 games with the Dolphins in 2018 and racked up 105 tackles, appeared in 13 games in 2019, then played in all 16 and started four in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders.