Patriots Chase Winovich is reportedly a step closer to returning to the field Winovich hasn't practiced in training camp yet due to an undisclosed injury. Chase Winovich hasn't practiced yet during training camp. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Chase Winovich could be back on the practice field soon.

The Patriots’ linebacker is running again, making him a step closer to a return to getting activated, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported in his Sunday notes column. In addition to Reiss’s report, Winovich made an Instagram post on Saturday that indicated he’s close to returning to practice.

“Soon. #LFG,” Winovich wrote in a post with a triumph emoji and a picture of him practicing.

Winovich’s injury remains a mystery. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list prior to the start of training camp in July. Winovich also missed all three of the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp practices in June, but he did take part in the voluntary practices in May and June.

Advertisement:

While Winovich was the Patriots’ sack leader in 2020 with 5.5 sacks, it doesn’t appear he’ll be one of their starting outside linebackers/edge rushers to start the season. Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, both of whom signed with the Patriots during free agency this offseason, are projected to be the Patriots’ starters at those spots.

Second-year linebacker Josh Uche is also in the mix along the edge and is also seen as a breakout candidate by some experts. The Patriots also used a third-round draft pick to select Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins, adding to the competition on the edge.