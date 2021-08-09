Patriots Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could ‘miss time’ with shoulder injury The pass-catcher will have an MRI after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday. Hunter Henry. Steven Senne/AP

Injuries are starting to mount for the New England Patriots as the team prepares to play their first preseason game this week against the Washington Football Team. This time, it’s tight end Hunter Henry who’s caught the bug.

Henry reportedly hurt his left shoulder during Sunday’s padded practice while blocking linebacker Anfernee Jennings, according to NESN’s Zack Cox. He later conferred with Patriots head trainer Jim Whalen and left practice early.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that the injury is “painful” and could force Henry to miss time during the preseason. Reiss also said the new Patriots pass-catcher will undergo an MRI to determine if there’s any internal damage.

Though it doesn’t seem as if the injury is a major cause for concern yet, it’s hardly ideal for Henry or the Patriots offense.

Patriots TE Hunter Henry injured his shoulder in Sunday's practice, and is having an MRI, per a source. While initial indications are that the injury doesn't appear serious, the injury is painful and Henry could miss time in the preseason. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 9, 2021

For one thing, the free-agent signee has had some unfortunate injury luck in his career thus far. He’s lost a season due to an ACL tear and has also missed games due to nagging shoulder, knee, and ankle problems. Henry also tweaked his ankle during minicamp in June and had to leave a practice.

That’s not entirely encouraging given how important Henry could be to the Patriots’ offense in 2021.

The veteran tight end signed a three-year, $37.4 million deal this offseason to help revamp New England’s passing attack after a lackluster 2020 showing. He, along with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, have already developed good chemistry with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones so far in training camp.

Losing Henry for any length of time will hurt that momentum as the Patriots compete against opposing defenses in preseason games and in joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

It will also push Smith into a more prominent role with backup Matt LaCosse, who’s had a solid training camp, likely to fill Henry’s spot in “12” personnel.

The big free-agent tight end wasn’t the only Patriot to join the growing injury list, either. Long-snapper Joe Cardona also left practice with an undisclosed ailment Sunday, forcing Smith and Deatrich Wise Jr. to take over snapping duties on field goals and extra points.

Fortunately, starting center David Andrews may have avoided a significant injury after hurting his hand Sunday afternoon. Unlike Henry and Cardona, he remained at practice despite sitting out the rest of the session, and X-rays on the hand returned negative. The Patriots also got interior lineman Ted Karras, Andrews’s primary backup a center, back after missing a few practices with a lower-leg issue.