Patriots Trent Brown says Patriots rookie Mac Jones 'can be special'

The New England Patriots have to like what they’ve been getting from first-round pick Mac Jones thus far during training camp.

The rookie quarterback has taken on everything Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have thrown at him — whether it be extended reps in practice or challenging situations — and handled it with aplomb for a first-year player.

His offensive teammates have taken notice, and few have been more vocal in their support for Jones than right tackle Trent Brown.

The veteran offensive lineman, who praised Jones to reporters after minicamp in June, doubled down in his positive assessment of the young passer during training camp.

“I think he can be special,” he said of Jones after Tuesday night’s in-stadium practice.

Brown has seen both Newton and Jones handle the aggressive and multi-faceted Patriots defense and has offered good reviews of both players. In particular, the offensive tackle sees how difficult that task can be for a player who’s never seen an NFL defense before.

“There’s a lot going on for [Mac] right now – this is a different ballgame, and with Bill’s defense, there’s a lot of moving parts out there,” Brown said. “He’s just got to settle down and I think he’ll be all right.

“To be so young, I think he makes some throws that not a lot of young guys can make. I think it’s all about settling down and knowing you can still play the game. It’s still football. Yeah, it’s a different level, but it’s still football. I think that goes for any rookie.”

Over the last six competitive Patriots practices (so, excluding the two walkthroughs), Cam Newton is 14-for-15 when targeting Jakobi Meyers in 11-on-11 drills. The only incompletion was batted at the line.



Mac Jones is 8-for-8 when targeting Meyers during that span. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 11, 2021

Jones, to be sure, has had his “rookie moments” in camp, including a few interceptions and botched snaps. But he’s also shown off a good grasp of the Patriots’ offensive system and has strung together a solid string of practices heading into his first preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

His accuracy, touch and ability to throw with anticipation may already make him a better passer than Newton, the presumed starter going into the season.

The question is: how will Jones react to playing NFL defenses that aren’t the Patriots, and can he play well enough to supplant the incumbent Newton as camp rolls on?

So far, that hasn’t happened yet. Though Jones has arguably looked better than Newton since the team’s first padded practice, the real test is still to come over the next few weeks.

But whether Jones starts Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins or not, he’ll be hard to keep off the field this season if he continues his current level of play. And that outlook bodes well toward making Brown’s proclamation a reality for the years to come.