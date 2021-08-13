Patriots ‘He came and talked to me’: Cam Newton described his pregame conversation with Mac Jones "He wants to be so perfect, and I see his preparation is always pristine." Cam Newton and Mac Jones warm up before the Patriots' preseason opener against Washington. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to the Rays on Thursday, 8-1. It was the finale of a three-game series between the American League East rivals. With the win, Tampa Bay (having won two out of three) now leads Boston by five games.

Also on Thursday, the Celtics moved to 3-0 in the NBA Summer League with a 108-71 win over the Magic. Payton Pritchard once again shined for Boston with 17 points and nine assists.

And the Patriots got the 2021 preseason underway with a 22-13 win over Washington. Both Cam Newton and Mac Jones played for New England, though the star of the night was rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

Cam Newton’s take on Mac Jones: While the Patriots are in the midst of a preseason quarterback competition, it’s clear from both players’ words that Newton and Jones are supportive of each other.

Following the preseason opener, the 32-year-old Newton discussed a pregame moment with the 22-year-old Jones.

“He came and talked to me, and we talked it out about just his expectation,” Newton explained. “Every young quarterback goes through it — the excitement, the anticipation. He wants to be so perfect, and I see his preparation is always pristine.

“That’s what I admire about him,” Newton added, “being at such a young age he knows how to prepare and knows when Josh asks quick questions or when a person asks quick questions he knows how to kind of have answers for it.”

In the end, Jones was efficient and poised, completing 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards. Newton also faired well enough, coming back after a difficult first series to lead the Patriots into field goal range. He ended his night having completed four of seven passes for 49 yards passing.

With two more preseason games before the regular season opener on Sept. 12 against the Dolphins, the two quarterbacks will have plenty of chances to impress.

In Newton’s view, the competition will ultimately benefit each quarterback.

“Everybody is different. Everybody learns different,” Newton concluded. “But for him and today’s performance, he’s just going to keep getting better, and we’re going to be here for each other along this whole process, and that’s what we’re here for.”

"That's what I admire about him. At such a young age he knows how to prepare."



Cam Newton shares his thoughts on Mac Jones' performance after the rookie's first preseason game in the NFL.



(Presented by @rodenhiser) pic.twitter.com/lKPyRmfooy — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 13, 2021

Trivia: Cam Newton was one of four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Can you name the other three?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Titans, Jaguars, Vikings.

More from Boston.com:

Patriots soundbites following Thursday’s preseason opener:

The White Sox beat the Yankees in the “Field of Dreams” game: Tim Anderson’s two-run walk-off home run into the cornfield capped off a dramatic Major League game played image a picturesque backdrop on Thursday.

After New York scored four runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead, Anderson’s walk-off ensured that the game lived up to the hype.

On this day: In 1988, the Red Sox extended an American League record home winning streak to 24 consecutive games with a 16-4 rout of the Tigers. It was a remarkable run at Fenway Park that included the entire month of July (running from June 25 through August 13).

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Rhamondre Stevenson put an exclamation point on his NFL preseason debut with a 91-yard touchdown.

Trivia answer: Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder