Mac Jones wasn’t the only promising rookie, and other thoughts from the Patriots’ preseason victory

Twelve thoughts on the Patriots' 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team in their preseason opener …





Twelve thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team in their preseason opener …

1. The absolute best thing about preseason football – other than having football back in our lives, of course – is getting that first opportunity to see what a promising rookie can do, and having the rookie deliver. So how about that wholly enjoyable performance by a certain touted rookie Thursday night? Mac Jones, you say? Well, I guess he was all right.

But I meant Rhamondre Stevenson! Ten carries, 127 yards, two touchdowns, including a 91-yard sprint down the sideline to clinch the win in the final minutes. Is it too soon to declare him the next Sam “Bam” Cunningham?

Oh, all right, I was all about the kid quarterback too. Stevenson was fun, but yeah, we should probably hold off on the Sam Bam thing. He’s going to have a tough time getting touches with Damien Harris (who looks like he’s in phenomenal shape) and a versatile collection of experienced backs ahead of him.

2. The real story, as expected, was Jones, the rookie quarterback from Alabama, No. 10 in your program after wearing No. 50 all of camp. He finished 13 of 19 for 97 yards and would have had more impressive stats if Kristian Wilkerson and Gunner Olszewski could have hauled in well-placed deep balls. His first pass was a bit low to Jakobi Meyers, ruled incomplete even though the receiver caught it. That set up a third-and-5 throw to Meyers, which was right on target.

He wasn’t spectacular, but he was impressive in all those subtle ways we learned to appreciate over the years. He was poised, accurate, got rid of the ball decisively, sold his fakes, ran the no-huddle, and made plays with different personnel. There’s plenty of room to grow, but he can start from Day 1. I’ll admit it, even if it might be premature: he should.

3. Of all the veteran free agents the Patriots signed in their offseason reloading, the one I was looking most forward to seeing Thursday night was Jonnu Smith, the dynamic tight end who spent the first three years of his career with the Titans. I suspect I wasn’t alone in that interest, and it didn’t take long for him to preview the effect he will have on the Patriots offense, turning a little drag route into a 17-yard gain with around 6 minutes left in the first quarter. The dude has burst. Smith did have a holding penalty that wiped out a Damien Harris big gainer, but we can give him a mulligan on that.

4. The second most interesting free agent signing to me is Matthew Judon, the two-time Raven Pro Bowler who hopefully leaves a better memory here than Adalius Thomas. Judon made an immediate impression, tripping up running back Payton Barber in the backfield on third down on WFT’s first possession, the kind of play Willie McGinest used to make so well. There was a bit of a scare later in the first quarter when Judon appeared to injure his knee, but he returned to the game. Some might say it will take a while to get used to a pass rusher wearing No. 9, but if you watched this game, you’re probably already used to it.

5. One of the most pleasant developments of free agency was James White’s return on a one-year deal. He’ll be a member of the Red Jacket Club someday, and he gets my vote as the most dependable third-down back in franchise history. White was underutilized last year, in part because Cam Newton struggled to throw accurate screen passes, the quarterback’s weakness negating a teammate’s strength. (Feel free to skip the word screen there if you wish.) It was encouraging to see Newton find White twice, including a 17-yarder, on the Patriots’ first of two field goal drives in the first quarter, but he also missed him on another screen on third and 12 later in the drive.

6. I don’t know where anyone would have gotten the notion that Ryan Fitzpatrick is some sort of Patriots killer, let alone someone they should have signed in the offseason to actually play for them. He’s 3-11 in his career as a starter against them, with 21 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He’ll be 38 in November, is 30 games under .500 as a starter, and in 16 seasons has never played in a playoff game. He’s likable and adequate, but you’d rather have him leading the other team than yours.

7. When rookie kicker Quinn Nordin drilled the first of his three field goals, a 50 yarder that would have been good from the Papa Gino’s parking lot on Route 1, I was ready to declare him the place-kicking present and future of the franchise. When he missed an extra point after Stevenson’s first touchdown run, I reminded myself that Nick Folk was darned good last season and deserves more respect from goobers like me.

8. If you’re going to put me on the spot and demand that I name one free agent who may not work out, I’d probably go with Jalen Mills. He’s versatile, but he’s not a starting cornerback, and I don’t think it would go well if he’s forced into that role. I bet Stephon Gilmore’s agent feels the same way.

9. Am I the only one who thinks there’s at least a chance Chase Winovich will be an ex-Patriot before camp breaks?

10. I swear Jerod Mayo looks younger now than he did when he was a rookie hitting machine out of Tennessee in 2008.

11. Jake Bailey is the best punter in the NFL. I really hope he’s not the Patriots’ best player again this season.

12. This was the Patriots’ first preseason game since the 2019 season, for reasons that should require no rehash. You know what I missed the most? Belichick’s polite but usually awkward interview with Ch. 4′s Steve Burton at halftime. Belichick seemed – dare I say happy? – during the chat Thursday. Bet it had something to do with how the first-round pick fared.