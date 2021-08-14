Patriots Bill Belichick is sporting a new ring – but not the Super Bowl kind Various photos have shown him wearing a ring on his left hand at least since May. Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick. Bill Brett for the Boston Globe





Bill Belichick, longtime coach of the Patriots, may have added another ring to his collection — but this time, it’s not the Super Bowl kind.

Sportscaster Dale Arnold got Pats Nation buzzing when he tweeted a screengrab of Belichick during the exhibition game against the Washington Football Team Thursday night. In the image, Belichick wore some sort of ring on his left hand wedding-ring finger.

Does Bill Belichick have a wedding ring on? pic.twitter.com/CVsAM9fSPJ — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) August 13, 2021

Arnold wasn’t the first Belichick watcher to wonder if he tied the knot with longtime partner, Linda Holliday. Various photos of Belichick posted by sports aficionados have shown him wearing a ring on his left hand at least since May. In some of the photos, he looks to have a bracelet to match.

