Patriots Chase Winovich makes his training camp debut, Hunter Henry returns to practice David Andrews also returned to practice. Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.

Three days after winning their first preseason game, the Patriots got some more good news at practice on Sunday.

Chase Winovich was activated from the physically unable to perform list and practiced for the first time at training camp. The third-year linebacker has been out of practice dating back to the spring, when he didn’t participate in the mandatory minicamp.

The injury Winovich is dealing with is still unknown, but he was reportedly making steps in rehabbing it over the last couple of weeks.

Winovich returns to a competitive battle for snaps at the outside linebacker/edge rusher spots. Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, who were signed by the Patriots this offseason, started at those positions in Thursday’s preseason game. Second-year linebacker Josh Uche and rookie third-round pick Ronnie Perkins also saw a good amount of action in Thursday’s game. Winovich had a team-high 5.5 sacks in 2020.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore remains on the PUP list and hasn’t practiced yet in training camp. Gilmore held out of the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp over a contract dispute as he enters the final year of his contract. In addition to the contract concerns, Gilmore is coming off a partially torn quad that he suffered in Week 15 of last season.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, linebacker Terez Hall, and defensive tackle Byron Cowart are the other three Patriots on the PUP list.

Also joining the Patriots at practice on Sunday were tight end Hunter Henry and center David Andrews. Henry suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s practice and has been out since then. It was originally reported that Henry was expected to miss “a couple of weeks,” but it appears he’s ahead of schedule.

Andrews missed a pair of practices and Thursday’s preseason game after his wife gave birth to a baby boy.