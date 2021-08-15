Patriots Jonnu Smith’s ankle injury reportedly isn’t ‘considered serious’ Smith suffered the injury at Sunday's practice. Jonnu Smith suffered an ankle injury at Sunday's practice. AP Photo/Steven Senne

It appears the Patriots avoided another significant injury to a tight end during training camp.

Jonnu Smith’s ankle injury isn’t considered to be serious, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday. The initial diagnosis is that Smith suffered a low left ankle sprain, but there is no timetable for his return, Reiss added.

The injury occurred when he got tangled with safety Devin McCourty during a 1-on-1 drill at Sunday’s practice. Smith was examined by trainers on the field before heading back to the locker room, ending his day.

Smith was one of the headline players who signed with the Patriots this offseason, signing a four-year, $50 million deal. He got the start at tight end in Thursday’s preseason game against Washington, catching a pass for 16 yards from Cam Newton.

Advertisement:

Smith’s injury on Sunday comes exactly one week after Hunter Henry suffered a shoulder injury at practice. After it was reported that he could miss a couple of weeks, Henry returned to practice on Sunday.

The Patriots also saw the returns of Chase Winovich and David Andrews at Sunday’s practice.

Following Sunday’s practice, the Patriots will travel to Philadelphia for joint practices with the Eagles on Monday and Tuesday before they face off in Thursday’s preseason game.