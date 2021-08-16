Patriots ‘Not even close’: Kendrick Bourne explained why he chose the Patriots in free agency "You have to come to work and showcase your talent every day." Kendrick Bourne during Patriots training camp in July, 2021. Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

During his time as a free agent, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said he received interest from the Eagles. In the end, the 26-year-old chose New England, signing a three-year contract worth up to $15 million.

With the Patriots immersed in joint practices with the Eagles ahead of the Thursday preseason matchup, Bourne revisited the brief offseason interest from Philadelphia.

“Not even close,” Bourne told reporters of the decision between the Patriots and Eagles. “This was my first priority. The Patriots showed me the most love and the most interest, and they paid the most.”

Asked if he was planning to show the Eagles what they missed out on, Bourne had a direct response.

“Yes, that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” he explained.

The value of the joint practice is the element of mystery it adds in playing against different opponents.

Admitting that it “gets boring going against the same guys,” Bourne told reporters that Patriots defenders “kind of know our routes and stuff like that.”

“With different teams, you have different route variations,” Bourne added. “If they are inside leverage more, we can do different variations in our routes.”

As for life with the Patriots, the former 49ers wide receiver said he relishes the daily challenge playing for Bill Belichick.

“Everything is what it seems,” said Bourne. “Hard work. Lot of effort. Got to come to work. Got to figure it out, no matter what you’re dealing with; injuries, hurt, off-the-field. You have to come to work and showcase your talent every day. Ain’t no cutting no slack here and that’s what I love. If you can’t handle it, you’ll eventually be exposed. That’s real tough.”