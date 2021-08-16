Patriots J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gilmore make NFL Top 100 Both players were in the late 40s. New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson arrives for an NFL football practice at Gillette Stadium. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The NFL Network began its countdown of the top 100 players in the league as voted by its players on Sunday evening, and two Patriots cornerbacks landed in the top 50: J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore

The list, which paused at 41 on Sunday, slotted Gilmore at No. 47.

Gilmore is yet to participate in preseason activities, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted that it would be “surprising” at this point if the nine-year veteran played in the preseason. Gilmore is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time First Team All-Pro.

“Let’s keep taking it day by day,” Bill Belichick said earlier this month when asked about Gilmore’s rehab from a season-ending quad injury. “It’s really pretty much the same situation with a lot of those players. Just see how each day goes, and if it improves, then we move ahead, and if it doesn’t, then we might have to pause until we can kind of get things ready to move forward. Every day is kind of its own day and we’ll just go day by day.”

Jackson, meanwhile, was listed at 49 (somewhat ironically, one spot higher than a 49ers player).

Jackson had a breakout season in 2020, recording nine interceptions and six tackles per game.

Getting recognition from his peers might be meaningful for the fourth-year pro. Last month, Jackson told NFL.com’s Mike Giardi he “of course” sees himself as a No. 1 cornerback.

“I came in, I felt like I was just a nobody, so I had to earn my respect,” Jackson told Giardi. “I had to believe in the process, believe in myself. I had to bet on myself.”

The countdown will continue on Monday.