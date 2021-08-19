Patriots Cam Newton roasts K’Von Wallace after ‘Checkdown King’ comments Newton nicknamed K’Von Wallace “Glitter.” Cam Newton of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After Thursday’s game, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton seemed content to let Eagles defensive back K’Von Wallace slide for calling him the “Checkdown King” at practice earlier this week.

When informed that an Eagles player called him the unflattering nickname following the Patriots’ 35-0 victory, Newton asked the reporter to cite his source, then asked for a number.

“Oh, that’s glitter,” Newton said simply.

Wallace reportedly yelled “Checkdown King” at Newton during Tuesday’s 7-on-7s, according to Mike Giardi — referencing short passes made as a last resort when plays break down.

“I’m just doing what I’m told just like he’s doing what he’s told,” Newton said Thursday. “If he feels like we’re checking down, just taking what the defense give us. There’s no need to kind of feed into this, because any time we have a joint practice with a bunch of alpha males, certain things are going to be said.

Newton beat Wallace up the sideline late in the first quarter with a pass for a big gain and a first down.

Cam Newton toasted K’Von Wallace (No. 42), who dubbed him “The Checkdown King” earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/kT9Qp9zjuW — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 20, 2021

Newton probably could have let his play on the field tell the story, but a reporter followed up asking why he calls Wallace “Glitter.”

“He was cheerleading a lot on the sideline,” Newton said. “Cheerleaders usually have glitter on.”

Newton and rookie quarterback Mac Jones were both excellent on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards, a touchdown and a QB rating of 151.4 (Jones was 13-for-19 as a passer for 146 yards).

“Cam had a good week, but I thought everybody worked hard,” Bill Belichick said after the game.