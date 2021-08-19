Patriots ‘If you’re one of those guys’: Julian Edelman’s advice to Patriots players trying to earn a roster spot "This is the day you make a name for yourself." Julian Edelman warming up before a Patriots-49ers game in 2020. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

For Patriots players worried about the possibility of being one of the team’s preseason roster cuts, they might want to heed the advice of a former seventh-round draft pick.

Julian Edelman retired from his NFL playing career earlier in 2021 as a Patriots legend, but he was once just a fringe player at training camp just like so many others.

Ahead of New England’s second preseason game on Thursday evening against the Eagles, the former wide receiver posted some thoughts on Instagram.

“Week 2 is the new Week 3 this preseason,” wrote Edelman. “If you’re one of those guys, grinding it out every day, worried about that call to the coaches office, this is the day you make a name for yourself. We always used to say, the more you can do. Go out there and get it. Earn your spot.”

The Patriots have already made several cuts in accordance with league rules to trim rosters to 85 players by Aug. 17.

Another notable date will be Aug. 24, when rosters have to be down to 80 players.

The main date for roster cuts will be on Aug. 31, following the the final preseason games. At that point, teams will have to get down to a 53-player roster.