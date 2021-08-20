Patriots N’Keal Harry reportedly suffered ‘no structural damage’ to injured shoulder Harry's injury will be listed as week-to-week. N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury doesn't appear to be serious. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Patriots might have caught another break in terms of injury luck this preseason.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry didn’t suffer structural damage to his left shoulder after an injury late in the first half of Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harry will just need rest and his injury will be listed as week-to-week, Schefter reported.

Harry received the injury when he dove for a pass from Mac Jones. He landed hard on his shoulder, failing to reel in the catch, and laid on the field for a few moments before heading to the sideline. After the game, Harry was pictured wearing a sling over his left shoulder.

The Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick has been in the headlines quite a bit lately. Harry’s agent made his trade request public in early July, but Harry threw some water on the trade rumors, stating he’s focused on playing in New England.

Harry, who’s struggled in his first two seasons with the Patriots, impressed in training camp but hasn’t done much in the preseason. He’s caught two passes for 23 yards over the two preseason games.

Along with Harry, tight ends Hunter Henry (shoulder) and Jonnu Smith (ankle) are among notable Patriots pass-catchers who are out due to injury. Henry and Smith’s injuries aren’t considered to be serious.