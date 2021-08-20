Patriots What fantasy analysts are saying about Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson Here's how experts rank the rookie running back. Rhamondre Stevenson during the Patriots' 35-0 win over the Eagles in preseason. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Two games into the Patriots’ preseason schedule, an already crowded backfield is growing even more crowded thanks to the performance of rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson, 23, was selected in the fourth round (120th overall) by New England out of Oklahoma in the 2021 NFL Draft. Listed at 6-feet, 227 pounds, he has drawn comparisons to former New England running back LeGarrette Blount.

However due to the depth that the Patriots already have at running back — with veterans Damien Harris, Sony Michel, and James White all having played significant time, as well as talented 2020 undrafted free agent J.J. Taylor — there was some thought following the draft that Stevenson might not feature much in his first season.

Early training camp reviews weren’t especially promising, as Patriots’ running backs coach Ivan Fears noted that Stevenson had to improve “everything.”

“What do I like about him? He’s here. I like that he’s here. Other than that, everything’s got to improve,” Fears said in early August. “That’s what we have to get done. He’s got a lot to learn. He’s talented, we’ll see what he can do in the games, but right now, he’s got a lot to learn — a lot to learn.”

Yet since that time, Stevenson has apparently covered some ground, helped by some quality performances in each of the team’s first two preseason games.

This included a 127-yard performance on just 10 carries against Washington, including two touchdowns. He set a Patriots preseason record with his 91-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter:

The rookie added two more touchdowns in Thursday’s 35-0 win over the Eagles, though he also fumbled in the fourth quarter.

Because of his contributions in the preseason, Stevenson is beginning to draw increased interest in fantasy football.

But where does the rookie rank?

According to a consensus of fantasy rankings (including ESPN and NFL.com), Stevenson still sits fairly low in average draft position (ADP). In standard leagues, he’s 242nd overall, 76th among running backs. And in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues, he’s 227th overall, ranking 61st among running backs.

For most leagues, such a ranking means that he might not even get drafted. That said, Stevenson’s preseason highlights have caused a jump in value. If the current trend continues, it might indicate that he’s getting selected more as a late-round pick in fantasy leagues, especially those with more than 12 teams.

But at this point, it’s clear that despite his solid showings in preseason so far, fantasy experts aren’t leaping at the chance to draft him.

“Stevenson is intriguing in his bid to solidify a spot on the 53-man roster,” noted DraftKings’ analysis. “He’ll be a person to keep tabs on in the waiver wire throughout the season if he can continue to prove himself as a viable back.”

“He looked sharp but still has a long way to go before he’s really a fantasy-relevant player,” wrote Andrew Hall of Pro Football Network. “Regardless, he’s worth keeping an eye on as the season gets closer.”

In light of his performance on Thursday, ESPN fantasy experts Field Yates and Matthew Berry noted that the Patriots’ rookie might not have immediate fantasy value, but is an intriguing player for either later in the season or in a dynasty league.

“I think he’s a real interesting name in dynasty,” Yates noted. “I think we should put him in a category of guys that I’m not sure I’m drafting them right now, but I want to talk about them at some point because they will either be a factor in 2022 or late in 2021.”

Berry mentioned that Stevenson’s “versatility” — in his ability to not only run but catch passes out of the backfield — could eventually be a difference-maker.

“One of the challenges that the Patriots have is that, generally speaking, James White comes in and you know it’s a passing play. Damien Harris or Sony Michel comes in, oh I guess they’re running it. So the versatility of Stevenson would certainly help that offense.”