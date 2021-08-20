Patriots Ex-Patriot hears the team’s been very impressed by Mac Jones Ninkovich also complimented Jones's ability to run no- huddle drives. Mac Jones put up a solid performance in the Patriots' preseason win over the Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Mac Jones put up another solid outing in the Patriots’ Week 2 preseason win over the Eagles.

Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 146 yards on Thursday, leading the Patriots to three touchdowns over the four drives he played. The performance led to positive reviews from NFL experts and analytic websites such as Pro Football Focus.

More importantly, Jones’s play has caught the eyes of his team, according to ex-Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich.

“From what I hear coming from that building through [training] camp, Mac Jones has been very, very, very, very impressive,” Ninkovich said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday.

Ninkovich also complimented Jones because he thinks Jones already has a good understanding of the Patriots’ offense, citing situations Jones has performed in that don’t show up in the box score.

“For him to come in and literally be able to take control of the offense in the first preseason game — I haven’t seen Cam run no-huddle,” Ninkovich said. “Can we see him run no-huddle? Why is Mac Jones running two games in a row no-huddle? Backed up, too. It’s impressive.”

In Thursday’s game, Jones and the Patriots ran a no-huddle attack to open up the second half. Jones completed all five passes for 54 yards on the drive. The nine-play, 75-yard drive ended with J.J. Taylor rushing for a one-yard touchdown.

The Patriots also ran a no-huddle drive with Jones at the start of the second half in their Week 1 preseason win over the Washington Football Team. In that drive, Jones completed 8 of 9 passes for 43 yards. That drive ended with a 40-yard field goal from Quinn Nordin.

Jones and the Patriots wrap up their preseason slate on Sunday, Aug. 29 against the Giants.