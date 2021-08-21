Patriots Here’s how N’Keal Harry’s shoulder injury could shape his future with the Patriots Ian Rapoport believes it's possible Harry will miss the start of the regular season. N'Keal Harry catches a pass in practice. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

N’Keal Harry is expected to miss about four weeks due to a left shoulder injury suffered Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

The Patriots wide receiver hit the ground hard after pursuing a deep ball from Mac Jones in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. He stayed down for a while before slowly leaving the field with a slight limp. Harry, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, did not suffer structural damage.

If Harry does, in fact, miss four weeks, that would put him out until around Week 2 when the Patriots face the New York Jets. That is, of course, if he’s with the team.

Harry previously requested a trade but has since said he’d be fine staying in New England. The former 2019 first-round pick has had a rocky start to his career, but he impressed during training camp this season. This is viewed as a pivotal year in determining the trajectory of his career.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has a four-week shoulder injury, which makes things a bit complicated. pic.twitter.com/zp8CU1JRKC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2021

Rapoport said it’s less likely that Harry will be traded now, due to the injury, and it’s possible the Patriots could put him on injured reserve to open the season. He added that the Patriots have plenty of options, but the injury does complicate an already-murky situation.

While Rapoport pointed out that it’s common to trade players right before the season, around roster cut day, he indicated that this scenario is a bit different.

“That probably is not going to happen here,” Rapoport said, “because he’s just not going to be healthy.”

Heck of a deep throw by Mac Jones. Harry can’t quite bring it in and he’s also injured on the play. (Via @BenBrownPL) pic.twitter.com/aKFYpzVZ5f — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 20, 2021