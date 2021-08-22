Patriots Patriots position battles to watch going into the final week of the preseason Some roster spots still haven't been determined entering the final preseason matchup against the Giants. J.J. Taylor's impressed in the preseason and could have earned himself a spot on the Patriots' roster. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

With the NFL shortening the preseason, the final week of exhibition play is already here.

The Patriots take on the Giants on Sunday, Aug. 29 in the Meadowlands for their final tune-up before the regular season. The upcoming game is also the last chance for players who might not be guaranteed to make the 53-man roster to prove themselves worthy of a spot.

This year’s no different for the Patriots, who have several players at different positions battling it out for the final roster sports. Of course, the starting quarterback situation between Cam Newton and Mac Jones has been the headline of training camp, but we’ll examine who’s battling for roster spots in this piece.

With teams needing to cut their roster down to 53 players by Aug. 31, here are four position battles to watch going into the final week of the preseason.

Running back

The good news for the Patriots is that their running back group has looked impressive in their first two preseason games. The bad news? They might have to cut one of them.

Damien Harris, James White, and Rhamondre Stevenson appear to be locks to make the final 53-man roster. Harris was the Patriots’ leading rusher in 2020 and is entering his third season. White hasn’t seen much playing time this preseason, seeing just 12 snaps over two games, but with his proven pass-catching ability and the fact that he re-signed with the Patriots over the offseason would suggest he’ll make the roster. The rookie Stevenson’s been the team’s top back in the preseason, rushing for 193 yards and four touchdowns over two. Even if he hadn’t had such strong performances, it would take a disaster for a third-round pick to get cut prior to their rookie season.

That leaves Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor, and Brandon Bolden as the three non-guarantees. Bolden hasn’t played yet this preseason, which would seem to rule him out for a spot on the roster.

As for Michel and Taylor, both players have impressed in the preseason. Michel’s rushed for 60 yards over the two games and showed pass-catching ability against the Eagles, catching four passes for 37 yards. Taylor rushed for a game-high 93 yards against Philly, making a strong statement he’s worthy of a roster spot.

JJ Taylor from @ArizonaFBall had a huge night for the Patriots with 15 touches for 111 yards



pic.twitter.com/fUpVB4k7D9 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) August 20, 2021

If the Patriots are forced to pick one of Michel or Taylor, the deciding factor could be their contracts. Michel will be an unrestricted free agent following the season while Taylor is under contract for 2022. Taylor can also serve as a backup returner on special teams. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry suggests the Patriots could also trade Michel, which could also play into the Patriots’ decision.

Wide receivers

The other position to look at on offense for the Patriots is wide receiver.

Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne should be locks based on the contracts they signed over the offseason. Jakobi Meyers, who led the team in receiving last season, should be another lock as is Gunner Olszewski, who doubles as a returner.

With four receivers locked down, it’s possible the Patriots might not carry any more as tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith figure to play a key role in the passing game. Matthew Slater’s also listed as a wide receiver even if he’s almost exclusively played on special teams over his career.

But if the Patriots do choose to add another receiver from within, they’ve got a few options. Second-year receiver Kristian Wilkerson’s been the team’s top receiver this preseason, catching nine passes for 75 yards over two games. Isaiah Zuber hasn’t shown much so far in the preseason, but he’s been with the team since last season. He spent most of 2020 on the practice squad but did appear in four games.

There’s also Devin Ross and seventh-round rookie Tre Nixon, who’ve each played very little so far this preseason. Maybe one of them can be preseason finale heroes?

And of course, N’Keal Harry is still in the mix. The receiver asked for a trade earlier in the offseason, jeopardizing his future with the Patriots already. Harry did have impressive moments in training camp, but injured his shoulder against the Eagles, which will reportedly keep him out for four weeks. The Patriots could place him on injured reserve to start the season, but the injury just further complicates his future with the team.

Defensive line

Several players here should already be locks to make the roster.

Veterans Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise Jr. re-signed with the Patriots after solid showings in 2020. Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson were brought on in free agency on notable deals while Christian Barmore was drafted in the second round of this spring’s draft.

With those five likely on the roster, there probably won’t be much room to keep more than six defensive linemen.

Carl Davis has shined the most out of the rest of the group so far this preseason. He recorded three tackles and a sack in Week 1 and recorded another tackle in Week 2.

Carl Davis in the backfield during the handoff in consecutive weeks. Gonna be a tough guy to keep off the roster if he keeps demonstrating the explosiveness, power, and hand fighting that have helped him stand out.



Better job by Barmore here standing up to the double as well pic.twitter.com/tDZYNgumlb — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 20, 2021

Akeem Spence, Montravious Adams, Nick Thurman, and Bill Murray have each seen a considerable amount of action in the first two preseason games. Of those four, Thurman’s recorded the most tackles (five total, two for a loss).

The one wild card in this is Byron Cowart, who’s been on the PUP list since the start of training camp with an undisclosed injury. If he’s activated prior to the start of the season, Cowart could end up taking what possibly is the last open defensive line spot on the roster. The two-year vet recorded 27 tackles in 14 games with the Patriots last season.

Cornerbacks

Arguably the strength of the Patriots’ roster, there are still some decisions to make at cornerback for the Patriots.

J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, and Jalen Mills are all likely locks for the roster. So is Justin Bethel, who also brings value on special teams.

Stephon Gilmore’s probably a lock, too. However, he’s been on the PUP list and is asking for a new contract. If Gilmore’s still on the PUP list or if things somehow take a turn for the worse in contract negotiations, a spot could be open for another corner to make the 53-man roster.

2019 second-round pick Joejuan Williams is on the bubble after failing to impress in his first two seasons in the league. He got an interception against Washington, reeling in a tipped pass. He’s allowed three catches on five targets for 32 yards this preseason, via The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. An impressive final game could lock up a roster spot for him.

JoeJuan Williams, who is very much on the roster bubble in New England, picks this one off pic.twitter.com/NxrXYf3uwj — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) August 13, 2021

Dee Virgin’s also another solid candidate to get a roster spot. He’s been targeted just once in coverage over 46 snaps and leads the team in special teams snaps this preseason.

Michael Jackson Sr.’s also seen a lot of playing time on both defense and special teams. Jackson’s allowed two catches on five targets for 19 yards with a pass break up this preseason, according to Howe.

Other positions

Quarterback: We all know Cam Newton and Mac Jones are making the roster. The big question is if they’ll keep Brian Hoyer. Jarrett Stidham remains on the PUP list due to a back injury, which could help Hoyer stay on the roster.

Outside linebacker: There was a lot of chatter from the Patriots broadcasters during the preseason game against the Eagles on what Chase Winovich’s future with the team looks like. While they speculated that Winovich could possibly get traded, he was used heavily on defense and special teams, suggesting he has a spot on the roster. He also recorded two sacks in the win.

Kicker: Quinn Nordin hasn’t been cut (yet) after missing two extra-point attempts and a field goal against the Eagles and Nick Folk, the team’s kicker for much of the last two seasons, is currently on the PUP list. If Folk’s not back prior to the season and Nordin struggles against the Giants, a new kicker might need to come in.