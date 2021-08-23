Patriots Bill Belichick: Stephon Gilmore is currently ‘day-to-day’ "He's been doing everything he can do." Stephon Gilmore. Charles Krupa/AP

As the Patriots prepare for their final preseason game, one of the major remaining questions surrounds the status of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 30-year-old former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp as he continues to recover from the quad injury that shut down his 2020 season in December.

Asked for an update on Monday, Bill Belichick said that Gilmore remains “day-to-day.”

“I know that Steph’s been working extremely hard,” Belichick said. “[I] see him in here all the time, and he’s doing other things while we’re practicing, so we don’t really see him on the practice field, but you know, he’s been doing everything he can do. The things he hasn’t been able to do, he hasn’t been able to do.

Belichick didn’t address Gilmore’s lingering contract situation, reportedly a point of friction between the team and player. Instead, he focused on the stated reason for the veteran cornerback’s continued absence from the practice field.

“We just keep trying to put days together and stack them together. When he’s ready to be out there, then he’ll be out there,” Belichick said. “If he’s not ready to be out there, then he’ll work on the things that he can work on to try to get ready to be out there. We’ll just take it day to day.”

Mike Pellegrino, the Patriots’ cornerbacks coach, told reporters on Sunday that Gilmore has been a “ phenomenal” presence despite not being able to be on the field at practice.

“I won’t talk on his injury, but I will say his participation in the building has been phenomenal,” Pellegrino said. “I joked [in the] last meeting about him being ‘Coach Steph.’ He’s been great working with the guys, being in the room, communicating, not being quiet. It’s very easy for guys when they’re injured to kind of be quiet and take a backseat. He hasn’t done that. Been great. I love having Steph in the room. So he’s been top notch all the way through this.”