Patriots trade Sony Michel to the Rams Michel played three seasons in New England.

The Patriots are sending running back Sony Michel to the Rams. Los Angeles confirmed the trade with a tweet welcoming the 26-year-old on Wednesday morning.

Michel, selected in the first round (31st overall) in the 2018 draft, heads to the Rams for a reported compensatory package of either fifth and sixth-round picks together or a single fourth-round choice should Los Angeles be awarded one as a compensatory pick, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, the Rams currently do not have a 2022 fourth-round pick to trade, but are “likely” to get one with the free agent departure of safety John Johnson (who signed with the Browns in March).

For Michel, it provides an opportunity to get more playing time, as the Rams are already dealing with the season-ending injury of top running back Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July.

Prior to the deal, Michel faced an increasingly uphill battle with the Patriots, who have a deep pool of running backs. The Patriots have reportedly been “shopping” Michel since the draft earlier in 2021.

During his time in New England, Michel helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII over the Rams in his rookie season (scoring the game’s only touchdown). During the playoff run that year, Michel — drafted out of the University of Georgia — rushed for six touchdowns in three games.

In 38 games across three seasons with the Patriots, Michel rushed for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns.