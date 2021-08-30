Patriots Sports Q: Will the Patriots make a surprise cut or trade? The Patriots have to get down to 53 players on Tuesday. Chase Winovich. Rich Schultz

Any sleeper guesses for a player most people think will make the Patriots roster but ends up getting let go on cutdown day? — Alex M

I’ve had the same one in mind for a while: Chase Winovich. At first that suggestion got pooh-poohed because he’s a talented player on an affordable contract, but it seems people have come over to my side of thinking on that, especially since Winovich was out there late against the Giants Sunday night, a sign a veteran’s roster spot may not be secure.

Winovich is a good player, but he’s limited to being a pass rusher, and ran into playing time issues last season even when the Patriots were thin on defense. The Patriots have sine added an edge talent in Matthew Judon. Josh Uche is emerging and looks like a future star. Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower are back at linebacker as well.

I think Winovich gets moved for a mid-round draft pick or two tomorrow. I can’t think of anything else that would qualify as a surprise that could actually happen. Cutting Gunner Olszewski, the All-Pro punt returner last year, might have seemed far-fetched at the beginning of camp. But it doesn’t now. He’s not much of a receiver, and J.J. Taylor, who has to be on this roster, appears able to handle return duties.

But what does everyone else think? Gimme a surprise cut when the Patriots have to get down to 53 players on Tuesday. I’ll hear you in the comments.