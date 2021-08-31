Patriots Cam Newton on being released by Patriots: ‘Don’t feel sorry for me’ Newton took to Instagram to thank people for their support after being cut by the Patriots Tuesday morning. Cam Newton. AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

In arguably the most surprising move of the NFL’s roster cutdowns, the Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton to pave the way for rookie Mac Jones to be their starting quarterback.

Newton had gone through offseason workouts and training camp as the presumed starter heading into Week 1 and had been backed by Bill Belichick on multiple occasions.

But as time wore on, it became clear that Jones, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, was seizing the job. Newton’s release Tuesday morning made the transfer of power official.

For his part, the former MVP is taking the disappointment in stride, responding to the news via an Instagram story.

Advertisement:

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say…please don’t feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD,” he wrote, closing the post with a trademark hand gesture.

Cam Newton’s reaction to being released today: pic.twitter.com/8TiAtDF51S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

By all accounts, Newton was well-respected in the Patriots locker room and by Belichick himself. He also said that Jones, his eventual replacement, was “the right pick” for New England in the draft.

But the Patriots decided to skip the middle man and get straight to developing their rookie quarterback on the field.

“Everybody who watched this competition play out understood that the rookie has a chance to be something here,” NFL Network insider Mike Giardi said of the move. “And when you go to the guys in the locker room, sure there are friendships and relationships with Cam. But you know what they want to do most? They want to win. I think they saw the guy right now who gives them the best chance to win happens to be the rookie from Alabama.”

Advertisement:

Newton will now have to ply his trade elsewhere, and two Texas teams might be logical destinations.

The Houston Texans are preparing to potentially play this season without Deshaun Watson and may need a bridge quarterback for the year at least. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Newton in to back up Dak Prescott.