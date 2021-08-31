Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler retires

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Malcolm Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, has been placed on the reserve/retired list, according to Tuesday’s official league wire.
Butler, who went to Tennessee and Arizona after leaving the Patriots as a free agent at the end of the 2017 season, has reportedly been mulling retirement recently because of a personal decision.
Butler, 31, spent seven seasons in the league, four with New England. In 100 regular-season games, he had 17 interceptions.
