Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler retires





Malcolm Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, has been placed on the reserve/retired list, according to Tuesday’s official league wire.

Butler, who went to Tennessee and Arizona after leaving the Patriots as a free agent at the end of the 2017 season, has reportedly been mulling retirement recently because of a personal decision.

Malcolm Butler has been placed on the reserve/retired list, per @FieldYates If this is it, we will always have one of the greatest Super Bowl moments of all time 🏆

Butler, 31, spent seven seasons in the league, four with New England. In 100 regular-season games, he had 17 interceptions.