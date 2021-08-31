Patriots

Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler retires

Butler was considered the hero for his interception in Super Bowl XLIX.

Barry Chin
Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.

By Christopher Price, The Boston Globe


Malcolm Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, has been placed on the reserve/retired list, according to Tuesday’s official league wire.

Butler, who went to Tennessee and Arizona after leaving the Patriots as a free agent at the end of the 2017 season, has reportedly been mulling retirement recently because of a personal decision.

Butler, 31, spent seven seasons in the league, four with New England. In 100 regular-season games, he had 17 interceptions.

