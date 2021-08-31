Patriots Here’s who made the Patriots’ 53-man roster Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was drafted in the first round in April.





The Patriots trimmed their roster to 53 players by the NFL-mandated deadline on Tuesday. Here are the players who made the cut:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Mac Jones

Running back: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden

Fullback: Jakob Johnson

Wide receiver: Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski

Tight end: Devin Asiasi, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis, Deatrich Wise, Henry Anderson

Linebacker: Dont’a Hightower, Brandon King, Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins, Harvey Langi

Advertisement:

Cornerback: J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel

Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis

Special teamers: Jake Bailey, Quinn Nordin, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater