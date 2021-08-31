Here’s who made the Patriots’ 53-man roster
The Patriots trimmed their roster to 53 players by the NFL-mandated deadline on Tuesday. Here are the players who made the cut:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Mac Jones
Running back: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden
Fullback: Jakob Johnson
Wide receiver: Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski
Tight end: Devin Asiasi, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis, Deatrich Wise, Henry Anderson
Linebacker: Dont’a Hightower, Brandon King, Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins, Harvey Langi
Cornerback: J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel
Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis
Special teamers: Jake Bailey, Quinn Nordin, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.