Here’s who made the Patriots’ 53-man roster

John Minchillo
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was drafted in the first round in April.

By From staff reports, The Boston Globe


The Patriots trimmed their roster to 53 players by the NFL-mandated deadline on Tuesday. Here are the players who made the cut:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Mac Jones

Running back: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden

Fullback: Jakob Johnson

Wide receiver: Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski

Tight end: Devin Asiasi, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis, Deatrich Wise, Henry Anderson

Linebacker: Dont’a Hightower, Brandon King, Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins, Harvey Langi

Cornerback: J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel

Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis

Special teamers: Jake Bailey, Quinn Nordin, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater

